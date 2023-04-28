NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48), RTT News reports. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.47. 387,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,010. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $70.38. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $55.66 and a 1-year high of $86.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.8425 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,698 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

