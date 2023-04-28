Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Trading Down 4%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.58 and last traded at $30.88. 315,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,345,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.
Several brokerages have commented on NXT. Roth Mkm began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47.
Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
