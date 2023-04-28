Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires 3,549 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,285,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,141,000 after purchasing an additional 316,578 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,581,170,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.97. 523,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.45. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $124,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $124,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,076.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.61.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

