Ninety One North America Inc. Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 836,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,693,000 after acquiring an additional 82,385 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 308,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,791,000 after purchasing an additional 84,960 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded up $15.43 on Friday, reaching $558.45. The stock had a trading volume of 681,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $560.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.78. The company has a market cap of $215.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

