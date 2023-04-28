Ninety One North America Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,898 shares during the period. Vale makes up about 2.2% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vale worth $44,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Vale by 74.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vale by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.
Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
