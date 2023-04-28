Ninety One North America Inc. Decreases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,699 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 2.7% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $54,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.89. The stock had a trading volume of 526,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.19.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.