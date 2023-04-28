Ninety One North America Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.58. 144,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,539. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $333.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

