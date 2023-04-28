Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 882 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,105,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,668. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

