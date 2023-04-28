Ninety One North America Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532,509. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $154.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.