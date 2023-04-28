Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 29,801 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,801 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 4.2% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.08% of Intuit worth $86,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $432.33. The stock had a trading volume of 713,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,073. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.81.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

