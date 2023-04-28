Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 30,577 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,623 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 30,577 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 3.3% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.20% of Electronic Arts worth $66,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,917 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,649. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,940 shares of company stock worth $2,360,146. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

