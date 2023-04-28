Ninety One North America Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises approximately 0.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Mosaic worth $18,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Mosaic Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. 1,796,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,116. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

