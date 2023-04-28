Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $6.12 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 2.0% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.18. 825,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.