Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.16. 6,300,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,547,750. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

