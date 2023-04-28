Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $9.46 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.1% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $493.85. The stock had a trading volume of 729,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.70. The stock has a market cap of $460.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

