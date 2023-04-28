Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after acquiring an additional 462,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $87,967,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $432.33. The company had a trading volume of 713,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.81. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

