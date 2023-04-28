Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 2,430 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.33. The stock had a trading volume of 619,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.88.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

