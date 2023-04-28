Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575,631 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $194,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Management Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.89. 701,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.33 and a 200-day moving average of $157.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

