Ninety One UK Ltd Has $162.60 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,181 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.65% of M&T Bank worth $162,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $124.59. The company had a trading volume of 346,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,370. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average of $149.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

