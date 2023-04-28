Ninety One UK Ltd Has $176.70 Million Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 3.47% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $176,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.94. The stock had a trading volume of 243,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.71. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.18.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

