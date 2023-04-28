Ninety One UK Ltd Has $460.69 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,385 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.21% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $460,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $14.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $557.42. 622,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $215.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $560.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

