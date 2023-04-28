Ninety One UK Ltd Has $682.42 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,750,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,780 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 2.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $682,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.81. The stock had a trading volume of 433,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,579. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.62. The stock has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $5,782,770. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

