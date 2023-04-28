Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 30,137 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 468,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,137 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $125,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.0% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.15. 584,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,264. The company has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.63. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

