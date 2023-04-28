Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 270,916 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 270,916 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.80% of Keysight Technologies worth $245,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. UBS Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $143.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,287. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.