Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 378,312 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,569,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378,312 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.81% of TransUnion worth $89,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,459,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 94.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,469 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,973,000 after acquiring an additional 973,517 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,272,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 82,863.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 735,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,776,000 after acquiring an additional 735,000 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 432,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,400. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $90.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

