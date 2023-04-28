Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,389 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.19% of McKesson worth $98,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.61. 154,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,084. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.63. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

