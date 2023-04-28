Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,521 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.49% of Jacobs Solutions worth $226,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

J stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.90. 79,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,348. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $142.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.