Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

NOMD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. 313,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 28,220 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

