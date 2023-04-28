Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 537,672 shares.

Non-Standard Finance Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72.

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

