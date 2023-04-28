Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Barclays

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norfolk Southern from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.13.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $200.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $269.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.33.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 161.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 674,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $142,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

