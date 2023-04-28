Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.31. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 75,751 shares traded.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$150.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

