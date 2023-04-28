Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Short Interest Update

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 13,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $33.17. 741,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $39.10.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.