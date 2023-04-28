Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman updated its FY23 guidance to $22.25-22.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $22.25-$22.85 EPS.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.6 %

NOC traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $460.44. 392,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,954. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $464.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

