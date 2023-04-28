NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92.
About NortonLifeLock
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.