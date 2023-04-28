Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 2,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWARF. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA engages in the provision of aviation, other transport, and travel-related activities. It operates through the following business areas: People and Services, Aircraft Operations, Assets and Financing, and Other Business Areas. The People and Services business area includes crew, airline and crew support, and administrative functions.
