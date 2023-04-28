NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 333,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,443,000 after acquiring an additional 281,325 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,980,000 after acquiring an additional 237,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,358. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.84 and a 200-day moving average of $243.03. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

