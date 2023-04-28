NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 89,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 11,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $6.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $379.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,700. The stock has a market cap of $362.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

