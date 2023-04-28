NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after buying an additional 448,790 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,288,000 after acquiring an additional 323,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 843,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,257. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

