NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.8% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.02. 521,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,844. The company has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

