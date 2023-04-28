NovaPoint Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $102.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,090,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229,972. The company has a market cap of $186.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

