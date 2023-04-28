NovaPoint Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WY. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.