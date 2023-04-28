NSI Retail Advisors LLC Invests $24.41 Million in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 294,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,410,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,699,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,805 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 910,850 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $151,331,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,492,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 597,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,745,000 after acquiring an additional 286,345 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.57. 4,034,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,020,181. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $95.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

