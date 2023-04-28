Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $148.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.64. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

