NuCypher (NU) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

NuCypher (NU) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $71.50 million and $10,270.06 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.