O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. O-I Glass updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

O-I Glass Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of OI opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O-I Glass

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.