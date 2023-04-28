O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. O-I Glass updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.
O-I Glass Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of OI opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at O-I Glass
In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
