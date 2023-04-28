Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 3,012 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EMN opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $112.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

