Oak Thistle LLC Has $213,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $78.22.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

