Oak Thistle LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.4 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

