Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Rollins Trading Up 5.8 %

Rollins stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

