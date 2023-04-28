Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after buying an additional 1,758,386 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,786,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,803,000 after buying an additional 594,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CPT stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average is $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $164.40.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

